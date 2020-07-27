2,300 new coronavirus cases reported Monday, patients on ventilators climbs

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Monday, July 27 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 109,917 (+2,343)
- Deaths: 3,674 (+23)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,600 (+43)
- Patients on ventilators: 208 (24)
- Recoveries: 61,456 (as of 7/19)
- Total tests performed: 1,260,022 (+26,758) (8.7% positive rate)
