2,300 new coronavirus cases reported Monday, patients on ventilators climbs

23 new deaths were reported Monday, while the positivity rate of total new tests was 8.7%.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Monday, July 27 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 109,917 (+2,343)
  • Deaths: 3,674 (+23)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1,600 (+43
  • Patients on ventilators: 208 (24)
  • Recoveries: 61,456 (as of 7/19)
  • Total tests performed: 1,260,022 (+26,758) (8.7% positive rate)

