2,700 new coronavirus cases reported, 12% of infections are among children

Health officials said a vast majority of these cases, 98%, were caused by community spread, and weren't tied to places where people congregate (like parties or bars)

NEW ORLEANS — In a slightly delayed Sunday update, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,710 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, along with 56 deaths.

Sunday's report, delayed a few minutes, doesn't match up exactly (+2,710) with Friday's numbers because the department removed some duplicate and out of state cases they identified, causing about a 50-person asterisk in the weekend update.

Health officials said a vast majority of these cases, 98%, were caused by community spread, and weren't tied to places where people congregate (like parties or bars).

And testing delays continue to plague the daily numbers, with about 11% of the new testing data released more than a week after being sent in.

With the return of some schools either beginning or imminent, many are eyeing the rate of infection among children, after positive news from other countries (that children do not appear to be a major vector for the disease) and some false information from the President (that children are virtually immune to the coronavirus).

The data from Sunday shows a bump in the youngest age groups, with 12% of positive cases among children, and 20% among 18-29-year-olds.

While Louisiana's positivity rate is either trending slightly downward or staying at a platea at a parish level, Louisiana is still precariously positioned to avoid more cases and deaths.

The state will remain in Phase 2 until at least the end of the month, with Gov. John Bel Edwards maintaining the state's current restrictions until Aug. 28 with the possibility of extending them even further, as he has done twice already.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.