3,600 new coronavirus cases reported, months of testing backlog partly to blame

NEW ORLEANS — A backlog of testing data contributed to a large number of coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Tuesday's coronavirus numbers showed more than 3,600 new cases across the state, but officials said 1,741 of them were backlog tests, some stretching as far back as May 28.

It is still unclear just how much of a backlog Louisiana's testing labs have, with occasional notes from LDH being the only way to track the spikes-causing info dumps.

It's also unclear if the backlog in public reporting of the numbers also means a backlog in when patients receive their test results.

But even without the backlogged tests, Louisiana saw 1,873 new tests since Monday's data was released. The testing data indicates Louisiana has plateaud again in terms of new cases reported each day, but it has plateaud at a higher level than state officials are comfortable with, just below 2,000.

Officials confirmed 27 new deaths related to the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state's death total to 3,937. Nationwide, more than 150,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

Governor John Bel Edwards' order that keeps Louisiana in Phase 2, mandates mask-wearing and has all bars closed for in-person consumption expires this Friday, August 7, but few are expecting him to allow the state to move into Phase 3.

Edwards will announce later Tuesday whether he will extend the current ruling, which has the state in Phase 2 and also has a mask requirement and has all bars closed for in-person consumption.

Edwards' decision, which he said he will make in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Hospitals, will likely determine the path forward for high school sports, many of which are under restrictions in Phase 2.

Officials announced last week that the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control suspended the operating licenses of four businesses that were found to have repeatedly violated restrictions.

The state is cracking down on violators as Louisiana, which once appeared to successfully reduce the virus’ spread, now has among the nation’s highest per capita infection rates.

