77 new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, hospitalizations drop by 47

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 77 new deaths over the weekend from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 4,384.

Coronavirus-related cases increased by 1,181 over the weekend, down slightly from the nearly 1,300 cases reported Friday.

On its face, Sunday's update is the highest single-day jump in deaths since April 21. But because new coronavirus numbers aren't reported on Saturdays, that number is effectively double the actual daily increase.

Averaged out, about 38 deaths were reported each day of the weekend.

In a similar breakdown, the nearly 1,200 new coronavirus cases would be cut down to about 590 per day. Weekends traditionally have had lower coronavirus numbers returned than the workweek.

But hospitalizations dropped by 47 over the weekend, from 1,243 to 1,196. It's tied with August 11 as the highest drop since May, but comes with the same caveat as the other numbers: that it is a combination of two days worth of data.

Louisiana's current Phase 2 reopening order is set to expire at the end of the month, and it is unclear if Gov. John Bel Edwards will allow the state to move onto Phase 3, which will further loosen restrictions, or keep Louisiana in its current phase like he has multiple times.

