1,100 new cases reported Tuesday as positive percentage of tests & hospitalizations improve

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, July 28 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 111,038 (+1,121)
- Deaths: 3,700 (+26)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,583 (-17)
- Patients on ventilators: 214 (+6)
- Recoveries: 61,456 (as of 7/19)
- Total tests performed: 1,276,304 (+16,282) (6.88% positive rate)
