1,100 new cases reported Tuesday as positive percentage of tests & hospitalizations improve

It's the smallest increase in new tests reported by the state in a week.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, July 28 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 111,038 (+1,121)
  • Deaths: 3,700 (+26)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1,583 (-17
  • Patients on ventilators: 214 (+6)
  • Recoveries: 61,456 (as of 7/19)
  • Total tests performed: 1,276,304 (+16,282) (6.88% positive rate)

SEE: Track COVID-19: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Map

