Louisiana surpasses 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

An increase of nearly 2,300 new cases brought Louisiana to the grave milestone, while hospitalizations and deaths increased slightly Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Thursday, July 23 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 101,650 (+2,296)
  • Deaths: 3,574 (+16)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1,585 (+4
  • Patients on ventilators: 197 (+9)
  • Recoveries: 61,456 (as of 7/19)
  • Total tests performed: 1,174,868 (+21,967) (10.45% positive rate)

