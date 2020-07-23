Louisiana surpasses 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Thursday, July 23 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 101,650 (+2,296)
- Deaths: 3,574 (+16)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,585 (+4)
- Patients on ventilators: 197 (+9)
- Recoveries: 61,456 (as of 7/19)
- Total tests performed: 1,174,868 (+21,967) (10.45% positive rate)
Coronavirus Latest
