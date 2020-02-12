Coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Louisiana as early as Dec. 14

Those getting the Pfizer injection will also need a booster.

NEW ORLEANS — The FDA will be looking at the Pfizer vaccine study data on December 10. If emergency use authorization is granted, doses will begin shipping to Louisiana hospitals the week of December 14.

It's the pandemic paradigm. Medical teams forced into new roles with overflowing ICUs, nose swab testing lines for miles, and now a massive vaccine distribution. Logistics have been complicated.

When asked how difficult the planning has been, emergency physician Dr. Jeffrey Elder responded, “You know, it's a lot. This has been, you know, this has been an additional thing we've had to deal with in 2020.”

Dr. Elder is the Medical Director for Emergency Management for LCMC Health. He has been working on the vaccine plan for employees of all six LCMC managed hospitals in the area. That includes Children's Hospital New Orleans, Touro Infirmary, UMC, East Jefferson General Hospital, West Jefferson Medical Center, and New Orleans East Hospital.

The first vaccine by Pfizer has to be kept at negative 94 degrees.

“We actually have this ultra-low temperature freezer capability at multiple hospitals and so we have different areas where we'll be able to keep that in our pharmacies,” said Dr. Elder.

Those getting the Pfizer injection will also need a booster.

“Very important that we document who gets the vaccine so that we know we have to come back in three or four weeks depending on which vaccine for their second dose.”

And there's an educational component because, just like some people not in health care have questions about something so new, medical workers and staff do too.

“I think with the information that we have now, the vaccine absolutely looks safe, looks very effective, so I think it's something that I would want to have and I'd want my family to have,” he explained.

Dr. Elder says pharmacies will vaccinate the other first group of elderly and staff in long-term care. And then possibly in January, essential workers like first responders, and grocery store employees. Then the hope is by spring, people whose ages and health are considered high risk will get a vaccine and then everyone else in late spring and early summer.

“Fortunately some of the other vaccines, as they'll come on down the line, won't require some of that ultra low temperature or freezing and so I think that will make it easier,” predicted Dr. Elder.

Vaccines are not mandatory for hospital workers, but highly encouraged, and just as important as getting a yearly flu shot.

“As we vaccinate more people in the community, and the disease burden goes down, we'll have, you know, more protection in the community and it will be able to relax some of those public health measures,” he said about wearing masks, physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

But for many more weeks, even months, masks are still the first line of defense.

And when it comes time for you to get a vaccine, you might not be able to pick which one you get. It will all depend on what's available at that time.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.