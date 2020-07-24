Another 2K coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Friday -- positive test rate under 10%, state says

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Friday, July 24 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 103,734 (+2,084)
- Deaths: 3,603 (+29)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,600 (+15)
- Patients on ventilators: 197 (no change)
- Recoveries: 61,456 (as of 7/19)
- Total tests performed: 1,199,726 (+24,858) (8.4% positive rate)
