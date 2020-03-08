Hospitalizations drop again in new LDH data, nearly 1,100 new cases reported

Six of the past eight days with numbers reported have had decreases in hospitalized patients.

NEW ORLEANS — Even as the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana continued to grow Monday, hospitalizations were down by nearly 40, continuing a recent trend.

New numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health show 1,099 new cases of coronavirus were found in the state since numbers were last reported Sunday. Officials reported 17 new deaths as well.

But the total number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus complications dropped by 38 to 1,496. Six of the past eight days with numbers reported (LDH does not report numbers on Saturdays) have had decreases in hospitalized patients.

In response to the rising number of cases and deaths, Gov. John Bel Edward put in new restrictions at the beginning of July mandating masks for anybody in public and shutting down dine-in service for bars.

Friday, Aug. 7, Louisiana's current Phase 2 mandate, which restricts dining and other shopping statewide, is set to expire. But Edwards has already extended the mandate from its original expiration, and has signaled that he would do so again if the data did not show Louisiana on a healthier track.

Officials announced last week that the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control suspended the operating licenses of four businesses that were found to have repeatedly violated restrictions.

The state is cracking down on violators as Louisiana, which once appeared to successfully reduce the virus’ spread, now has among the nation’s highest per capita infection rates.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.