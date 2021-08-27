In Louisiana, 1-in-3 newly reported COVID cases are children

Hospitalizations in the state decreased on Thursday by 45 patients, bringing the total number of people hospitalized to 2,684.

NEW ORLEANS — One-in-three of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Louisiana on Friday were among children younger than 18 years old, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,428 new cases and 61 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. The largest percentage of new cases (27%) were among children between the ages of 5 to 17.

Hospitalizations in the state decreased on Thursday by 45 patients, bringing the total number of people hospitalized to 2,684. The state health department says 91 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Edwards office, said that Tropical Storm Ida - which is forecast to make landfall in the state this weekend as a major hurricane - will upend testing and vaccination efforts in some areas.

"We're going to work to get things back up and running as quickly as we can," Stephens said. "But you'll likely start to see lower testing reflected in daily [health department] data."

Sadly, we also report 61 COVID deaths reported to the state since yesterday. 12,359 Louisianans have lost their lives to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 27, 2021