Louisiana sees fewer than 400 COVID hospitalizations for first time in months

Monday was the first time the state had reported fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients since July 8.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped below 400 on Monday for the first time since early July.

According to new figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday, there were 399 patients in hospitals across the state. Of those patients, 83 percent are unvaccinated.

Monday was the first time the state had reported fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients since July 8 at the start of the Delta variant's surge through the state.

Hospitalizations have declined significantly after reaching record-setting levels in mid-August. Louisiana reported 3,022 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 17 - the peak of the state's fourth wave of the virus.

"Fewer than 400 people with COVID in Louisiana hospitals for the first time in a long time. We're making progress. It feels good," said Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said.

LDH reported 581 new cases and 38 deaths due to the virus since Monday. In total, 14,388 people have died in Louisiana since the pandemic began.