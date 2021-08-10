Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

Most of the state's 64 parishes remain classified in the Center for Disease Control's "Highest" category for community risk.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The number of people hospitalized in Louisiana continues to decline, nearing levels reported in early July before the Delta variant of the virus surged through the state.

According to the state Department of Health, there were 525 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Louisiana on Sunday. Of those patients, 82 percent were unvaccinated.

Although hospitalizations have significantly since reaching record-setting levels in August, most of the state's 64 parishes remain classified in the Center for Disease Control's "Highest" category for community risk. That means there is "widespread, uncontrolled transmission with many undetected cases."

In Orleans Parish, one of the 16 parishes with a lower community risk, the health department says the percentage of tests returning positive for the virus is 1.3%. The state's percent positivity rate is 3.7%.

Louisiana reported 1,464 cases and 31 new deaths over the weekend. In total, 14,204 people in Louisiana have died since the pandemic began.