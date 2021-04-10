COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Louisiana

The LDH also reported 920 new cases and 34 new deaths since Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana continues to decline after the Delta variant's record-setting surge through the state.

According to new figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 638 people hospitalized across the state with the virus on Tuesday. The health department says that 80 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

The LDH also reported 920 new cases and 34 new deaths since Tuesday. In total, 14,102 people have died in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana have significantly declined since August. The peak number of hospitalizations was 3,022 recorded on Aug. 17.