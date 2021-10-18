Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations near levels seen pre-Delta variant

There were 421 people hospitalized with the virus across the state on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana continued to decline over the weekend, nearing levels seen before the Delta variant surged through the state.

According to new figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health on Monday, there were 421 people hospitalized with the virus across the state on Sunday. Of those patients, 83 percent were unvaccinated.

Louisiana reported 1,077 new cases and 29 new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend. In total, 14,350 people have died in Louisiana from the virus since the pandemic began.