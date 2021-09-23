Louisiana COVID hospitalizations drop below 1,200

The last time Louisiana reported fewer than 1,200 hospitalizations was on July 25.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped below 1,200 on Wednesday for the first time since late July.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 1,192 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the state on Wednesday. The LDH said that 88 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

The last time Louisiana reported fewer than 1,200 hospitalizations was on July 25.

Louisiana reported 45 new deaths due to the coronavirus since Wednesday. In total, 13,702 people in Louisiana have died due to the virus since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 1,517 new cases of COVID on Thursday. The health department says 99 percent of those cases are tied to community spread.