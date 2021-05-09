Louisiana COVID hospitalizations fall below 2,000 for first time since July

The governor’s office is concerned that COVID-19 is being underreported in the state due to lack of testing after Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since late July, Louisiana reported fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized across the state.

According to new figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 1,895 patients hospitalized in the state with the coronavirus disease on Tuesday. The LDH said 90 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

The health department also reported 136 new deaths and 3,066 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. In total, 12,915 people have died in the state since the pandemic began.

“It shouldn’t be lost on anyone that just three weeks ago, Louisiana had its highest COVID hospitalizations of the entire pandemic,” said Christina Stephens, spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.

In addition to declining hospitalizations, Louisiana has also seen a decreasing percentage of positive tests and a sharp drop in testing. Louisiana’s percent positivity rate between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1 was 11.3%.

Stephens said the governor’s office is concerned that COVID-19 is being underreported in the state due to lack of testing after Hurricane Ida.

Despite falling hospitalization totals, several regions in Louisiana still have a critically low number of ICU beds available. Four of the state’s nine health regions had fewer than 10 ICU beds available on Tuesday, including Region 3 which includes many parishes hardest hit by the hurricane.