Louisiana nears pre-Delta variant levels for COVID hospitalizations

NEW ORLEANS — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana dropped below 600 patients on Friday, as the latest surge of the virus appears to be subsiding.

According to new figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 592 people hospitalized with the coronavirus disease across the state on Thursday. Of those patients, the health department says 81 percent were unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations in the state have significantly decreased after setting record levels in mid-August as the Delta variant swept through Louisiana. Hospitalizations have fallen around 80 percent since recording a record 3,022 patients hospitalized on Aug 17.

Friday is the first time that Louisiana reported fewer than 600 COVID-19 hospitalizations since July 17 -when the Delta variant first started to rise in the fourth surge.

The recent decrease in cases and hospitalizations prompted Louisiana State University to lift its vaccine mandate for fans to attend football games at Tiger Stadium. Fans were previously required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the stadium.

Louisiana also reported 787 new cases and 34 new deaths since Thursday. In total, 14,173 people have died due to the virus since the pandemic began.

“This is amazing progress,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. “But the game is not over. This virus will surge again, and Louisiana must be prepared before it arrives yet again by getting vaccinated."