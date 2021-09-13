Louisiana COVID hospitalizations continue to drop

Louisiana health officials are still bracing to see if there is a post-Hurricane Ida increase in COVID cases.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in Louisiana continues to decline after reaching record-setting levels in August.

On Sunday, there were 1,631 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus disease in Louisiana, according to new figures published by the state's department of health. About 88 percent of those patients were unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Those hospitalizations are significantly lower than the more than 3,000 patients reported in mid-August.

"COVID hospitalizations have been dropping for the past 11 days. Definitely a positive trend," said Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said. "We are still bracing to see if there is a post-Ida bump in COVID cases in Louisiana."

Louisiana reported 4,650 cases and 64 new deaths on Monday. In total, 13,120 people in Louisiana have died due to the virus since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The LDH reports that 21 percent of the newly reported cases were among children between five and 17 years old.