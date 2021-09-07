Louisiana COVID hospitalizations have declined for 8 days straight

Three of the state’s health regions reported fewer than 10 ICU beds available on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continues to decline after reaching record-setting levels in mid-August.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 2,003 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized across the state on Monday. That is down from the 3,022 reported on Aug. 17. The LDH said that 90 percent of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for eight days straight.

Three of the state’s health regions reported fewer than 10 ICU beds available on Monday. including Region 3 that includes the bayou parishes hit hardest by Hurricane Ida. Region 3 reported only three ICU beds available yesterday.

The LDH reported 5,532 new cases and 72 deaths over the weekend. In total, 12,779 people in Louisiana have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.