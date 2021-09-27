Louisiana sees fewer than 1,000 COVID hospitalizations for first time in two months

Sunday's total is still higher than the near 300 hospitalizations reported before the Delta variant swept through the state.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana has dropped below 1,000 over the weekend for the first time since mid-July.

There were 984 people hospitalized with the virus on Sunday, according to new figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health. the health department said 85 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

Sunday's hospitalizations total is the lowest since July 22, 2021. That total is still higher than the nearly 300 hospitalizations reported before the Delta variant swept through the state.

"So, 984 [hospitalizations] is good progress, it's exciting progress, but we still have a lot of work to do," said Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have declined significantly after reaching record-setting levels in August amid the virus' fourth surge through Louisiana. The record number of hospitalizations was 3,022 set on Aug. 17.

Louisiana reported 3,058 new cases and 55 new deaths over the weekend. In total, 13,796 people in Louisiana have died due to the virus since the pandemic began, including the 1,416 deaths reported in September alone.

Stephens said that children younger than 18 years old are still the leading group of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Today the Louisiana Department of Health reports 3,058 newly reported #COVID19 cases reported to the state since Friday. pic.twitter.com/vPRgt0h9al — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 27, 2021