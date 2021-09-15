COVID hospitalizations in Louisiana have halved since mid-August

NEW ORLEANS — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped to 1,512 on Tuesday, which is nearly half the number of hospitalizations reported during the virus' fourth surge in August.
According to figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health, hospitalizations have dropped by 91 since Monday. The LDH said that 88 percent of those patients still in hospitals are unvaccinated.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana peaked on Aug 18 after the state registered 3,022 patients with the virus.
"Vaccines work. Masks work. Let's keep it up," said Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.
"Wearing a mask and getting the vaccine are how you best protect yourself and your loved ones," the LDH said.
The state's health department also reported 2,371 new cases and 77 deaths since Tuesday. In total, 13,318 people in Louisiana have died since the pandemic began.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.