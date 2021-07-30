Louisiana says 89% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated

There are 1,456 more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than there were at the start of the month.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health published new figures on Friday detailing the percentage of recent cases, deaths and hospitalizations among unvaccinated individuals.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized across the state increased by 120 on Thursday, to a total of 1,740 patients. The health department reports that 89% of those patients - about 1,549 individuals - are not vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have skyrocketed across Louisiana since July 1. There are 1,456 more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than there were at the start of the month. On Thursday, there were more patients hospitalized on the Northshore than at any other point in the pandemic.

At that same time, 251 people have died because of the virus. At the start of the month, Louisiana was reporting on average about six new deaths each day. Now, the state is reporting on average 14 deaths daily.

The LDH also published vaccination rates for deaths and cases reported between July 15 and 21. In that week, Louisiana reported 66 deaths, of which 56 were unvaccinated (85%). The state also reported 14,022 new cases, of which 12,619 were unvaccinated (90%).

Louisiana reported 5,313 new cases and 31 new deaths on Friday. In total, 10,999 people have died, and 541,679 cases of COVD-19 have been reported since the start of the pandemic.