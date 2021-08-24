Louisiana sets new record for most COVID deaths reported in a day

Tuesday's spike in deaths moves Louisiana past another grim milestone: more than 12,000 people in the state have died since the first case of COVID-19 was reported

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported 139 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the most deaths reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record for most deaths in a single day was 129 deaths reported on April 14, 2020, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Tuesday's spike in deaths moves Louisiana past another grim milestone: more than 12,000 people in the state have died since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Louisiana in March 2020.

"Today Louisiana reports its highest daily death total of the entire pandemic, as the Delta variant continues to tear through our state," Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote on Twitter. "Each death is a terrible loss, even more so because now we know most COVID deaths can now be prevented through safe and effective vaccines."

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by a net of 18 patients on Monday, snapping a six-day streak of decreasing hospitalizations. Four of the state's nine health regions reported fewer than 10 ICU beds available on Monday.

In total, 2,856 people are hospitalized with the virus across the state. The LDH says that 91 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

Louisiana reported 3,814 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The health department says the largest percentage of new cases are among children aged five to 17 years old as well from New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and the Northshore.