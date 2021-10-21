Louisiana nears pre-Delta variant COVID-19 hospitalizations

There were 354 people hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, a net decline of 26 compared to the previous day.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of COVID-19 patients continues to decline as it nears levels previously reported before the Delta variant swept through the state.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 354 people hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, a net decline of 26 compared to the previous day. Of those 354 patients, 86 percent are unvaccinated.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said the state is seeing positive trends relating to the virus: hospitalizations continue to decline, the percentage of tests returning positive is down and new daily cases are trending lower. The health department reported 923 new cases and 22 new deaths since Wednesday.

"Still, 22 deaths is upsetting," said Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Edwards' office. "That's too many people lost to COVID in a time when nearly all COVID deaths are preventable."

Stephens added that Edwards' statewide mask mandate expires on Wednesday, and the governor is reviewing virus data to determine if the mandate will be renewed.