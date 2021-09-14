Louisiana reports 121 new deaths due to COVID-19

534 people in Louisiana have died due to COVID-19 in the last seven days.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's health department reported 121 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the hospitalizations from the virus across the state continue to ease.

According to figures published by the state health department, 534 people in Louisiana have died due to COVID-19 in the last seven days. In total, 13,241 people have died in the state since the pandemic started.

The LDH reported 1,612 COVID-positive patients in hospitals on Monday, a net decrease of 19 patients from the day before. About 88 percent of those patients hospitalized are unvaccinated against the virus.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Louisiana have been dropping for roughly five weeks, a movement that Gov. John Bel Edwards described as a "positive trend." Hospitalizations in the state reached record-setting levels above 3,000 patients in mid-August.

Louisiana also reported 2,200 new cases of the virus since Monday. The governor's office has expressed concern that cases may be underreported statewide immediately following Hurricane Ida.