Louisiana reports 28 COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported 842 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths on Thursday as the state nears the end of the deadliest surge of the virus to date.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 472 patients hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, significantly lower than the record-setting 3,022 patients reported on Aug. 17. The LDH said that 83 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

In total, 14,296 people have died in the state since the pandemic began.