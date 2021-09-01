Louisiana reports two more child deaths from COVID-19

Louisiana reported 12,380 new cases and 223 deaths on Wednesday, though the figures include data since Aug. 27 due to delays because of Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health reported on Wednesday that two children under the ages of 18 years old have died from COVID-19.

The health department said one child was between under four years old, and the other was between 12 and 17 years old. The LDH did not reveal any additional details about the deaths.

"This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to five. In total, 13 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana," the LDH said.

Louisiana reported 12,380 new cases and 223 deaths on Wednesday, though the figures include data since Aug. 27 due to delays because of Hurricane Ida. The LDH said the hurricane has impacted weekly COVID-19 reporting, and those statistics will be updated next week.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,447 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized across the state. The LDH said 91 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

Sadly, we also report 223 COVID deaths reported to the state since August 27. 12,582 Louisianans have lost their lives to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 1, 2021

"Any life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy, but the loss of a child is profoundly heartbreaking. Just a week ago today, our hearts were heavy with the loss of a young child, and today we feel the loss doubly with the deaths of two more," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. "To best protect our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine, as well as ourselves and our loved ones, we can do two simple things: get the vaccine and wear a mask."

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday that he was extending his statewide indoor mask mandate until Sept. 29. The previous executive order expired on Sept. 1.