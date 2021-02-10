18th child dies as Louisiana surpasses 14,000 COVID deaths

In total, 18 children younger than 18 years old have died in Louisiana from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health reported another child's death due to COVID-19 on Monday, the ninth child to die to the virus in its fourth surge through the state.

In total, 18 children younger than 18 years old have died in Louisiana from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The health department reported 39 new deaths from the virus over the weekend, including a child between the ages of 12 and 17 years old. The latest pediatric death comes just three days after Louisiana reported that a child under four years old had died from the virus.

"Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village also has the responsibility of protecting its children," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director. "Masks and vaccines are the protection we have available to us, and we all must do our part."

We sadly also report 39 COVID deaths reported to the state since Friday, including the death of a child between the ages of 12 and 17, bringing our death toll to 14,027. No further information will be released about this death. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) October 4, 2021

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Pfizer's vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

Louisiana surpassed another grim milestone over the weekend: more than 14,000 people in the state have died from COVID-19 since March 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state continue to decline after reaching record-setting levels in August. On Sunday, the LDH said that there were 715 patients hospitalized across the state with the virus. Of those patients, 84 percent are unvaccinated. Sunday's total is still higher than the hospitalization totals recorded in July before the Delta variant of the virus surged through the state.