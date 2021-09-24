Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now available in Louisiana

Friday was the first time since early August that the state reported fewer than 40 new COVID-19 deaths.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health says booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are available effective immediately for adults at increased risk of the virus.

If you received the Pfizer two-dose series at least six months ago, you are eligible to receive a booster shot if you are:

Age 65 or older

Age 18 or older and have one of many underlying medical conditions Age 18 or older and live or work in a setting that places you at risk of being exposed to COVID

The state health department said that many of the people eligible to receive the booster shots got their vaccines early in the program and will benefit from additional protection against the Delta variant. The LDH recommends that individuals should talk to their doctor to discuss their situation and their personal risk/benefits.

"We welcome and adopt here in Louisiana the new FDA and CDC guidance making booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine available to adults at increased risk," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana continues to decline, but the state continues to report dozens of new deaths from the virus daily.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,002 new cases and 39 deaths due to the virus on Friday since the previous day's update. Friday was the first time since early August that the state reported fewer than 40 new COVID-19 deaths.

In total, 13,741 people have died in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

There were 1,141 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, a net decline of 41 patients. The health department says 87 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.