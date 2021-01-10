Young child among 39 new COVID deaths in Louisiana

Eight children have died in Louisiana in the virus' fourth surge through the state.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health said a young child under four years old is among 39 COVID-19 deaths newly reported on Friday.

The health department would not provide any additional details about the child. Eight children have died in Louisiana in the virus' fourth surge through the state.

In total, 13,988 people in Louisiana have died since the pandemic began, including 17 children under 18 years old.

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Pfizer's vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

The LDH reported 1,373 new cases of the virus on Friday. There were 838 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. Of those patients, 85 percent were unvaccinated.

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that people who get their first COVID-19 vaccine can now get $100 Visa gift cards. The expanded "Shot at 100" campaign will be active through October.

We sadly also report 39 COVID deaths reported to the state since Thursday, including a child between the ages of 0 and 4, bringing our death toll to 13,998. No further information will be released about this death. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) October 1, 2021