$1,200 stimulus check: IRS grants 5-week extension to register for payment

Some people who don't typically file an income tax return still have not gotten their payment.

The IRS is giving some people who did not get their coronavirus stimulus payment another five weeks to file for it.

The deadline to register for the Economic Impact Payment has been moved from Oct. 15 to Nov. 21, but only for people who have not received their payment and do not typically file an income tax return. Those people can register using the Non-Filers tool at IRS.gov.

In March, Congress passed the CARES Act, giving individuals who made $75,000 or less, or couples who made $150,000 or less, a one-time direct payment of $1,200. Those with dependent children under the age of 17 received an additional $500 per child.

This payment could be a massive boost to these non-filers who are being granted the extension. The Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles who could not be claimed as a dependent by someone else, the IRS said. These may include people who are homeless.

"We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement.

Rettig said extending the deadline beyond Nov. 21 would impact the IRS's work on the 2020 and 2021 tax-filing seasons.

Recipients using the Non-Filers tool can choose direct deposit or a check.