BRIDGE CITY, La. — In Jefferson Parish, first responders continue to work long hours at the Alario Center where they are testing people for the coronavirus and distributing donated food to families.

As people drive up to the testing site in Westwego, Bridge City Fire Chief Gary Gifford is one of those greeting patients to take their temperature.

“I think that’s our job,” Girard said. “That’s what’s in our heart to give to our community, and at this point in time, we feel their need. And that’s what we’re here to give back to them and do what we can.”

Firefighters from across the Westbank, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and National Guard medics have been staffing the site for the past three weeks.

Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano thanked those potentially risking their own health to help others.

“They’re on the front line, dealing with people who are COVID positive, every day, at great risk,” Bonano said. “But, that’s what first responders do. They risk their lives every day. We owe them a debt of gratitude. It’s going to be very difficult for this parish to ever repay.”

The JPSO has already lost one deputy to COVID-19, and more than 50 of the 1400 department employees have tested positive for the virus.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said his men and women knew what they signed up for when they took the oath to protect and serve.

“That’s what’s great about our first responders; they understand that they have to step up, depending on what it is,” Lopinto said. “Whether it’s a pandemic. Whether it’s a hurricane. They are always willing to step up.”

Chief Girard agrees.

“We know that there’s a possibility of us becoming infected," Girard said. “I think with this my guys all stepped up, and we’re doing a great job — and we’re learning. We’re learning as we go.”

Many of the first responders work the testing site in the morning and then turn around in the afternoon for a second shift, distributing food.

“Would they like this pandemic to be over with, of course, just like everybody else that is home at this point-in-time,” Lopinto said. “Everybody wants it to be over with.”

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the federal testing site at the Alario Center will remain open.

The sites in New Orleans will move to Gramercy and Hahnville starting next week.

