Nadia is a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, who tested positive for COVID-19.

It's the first time a tiger has been infected, and it's led to more questions about what other living creatures can become infected with the disease.

“It's data. We need the data,” said Dr. Joel Baines, dean of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. “Right now it's very far and few to come by.”

Baines said the science behind cats catching COVID-19 is still being studied, and that's why places like the Audubon Zoo aren't taking any chances.

Bob MacLean, the senior veterinarian for the Audubon Nature Institute, said things are changing faster than he could've imagined.

“The day before yesterday, we had told animal care staff we didn't think we needed to worry about our cats,” MacLean said.

Animal care staff were already split into two teams to try to make sure everyone stays healthy.

And they are wearing masks and gloves in areas with animals that could possibly be at a higher risk for catching the disease.

Now, those safety precautions are happening for all cats -- including lions, tigers, leopards, jaguars, ocelots and servals -- as well as otters and ferrets.

“The keepers have had to become more creative than normal,” MacLean said.

At the Bronx Zoo, the assumption is that a sick employee spread COVID-19 to Nadia, her sister and a number of other tigers and lions, leading to them having dry coughs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said there is no evidence that animals can catch the virus and transmit it to humans.

But Baines has one piece of advice for anyone who has COVID-19 and has a cat -- or even ferrets -- at home while more studies are being done.

“The bottom line is that if you're COVID-19-positive, you should probably socially-isolate from your cats."

