1,100 new COVID cases reported Monday; State nearing 1K people in hospital for virus

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Monday, July 6 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 66,327 (+1,101)
- Deaths: 3,188 (+8)
- Patients in hospitals: 964 (+38)
- Patients on ventilators: 109 (+4)
- Recoveries: 43,026 (+801)
- Total tests performed: +813,645 (+11,186)
