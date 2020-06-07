x
coronavirus

1,100 new COVID cases reported Monday; State nearing 1K people in hospital for virus

While hospitalizations and new cases continue to increase, new deaths have not yet trended upward along with them.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Monday, July 6 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 66,327 (+1,101)
  • Deaths: 3,188 (+8)
  • Patients in hospitals: 964 (+38)
  • Patients on ventilators: 109 (+4)
  • Recoveries: 43,026 (+801)
  • Total tests performed: +813,645 (+11,186) 

