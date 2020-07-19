34 deaths, 3,100 new cases reported Sunday in the only coronavirus update this weekend

Saturday, LDH officials tweeted that they would not be giving regular coronavirus updates on Saturdays going forward, after four days of 2,000+ cases being reported.

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health released an update on coronavirus numbers in the state — the only update since Friday — that showed 34 new deaths and more than 3,100 new cases confirmed.

In total, Louisiana has now confirmed 91,706 cases since the outbreak began. According to LDH data, authorities estimate 53,288 of those patients have recovered.

At least 3,433 people have died from coronavirus complications.

Hospitalizations have also risen Sunday by 56, from 1,413 to 1,469. At the height of the pandemic's first spike at the beginning of April, more than 2,000 people were hospitalized.

Saturday, LDH officials tweeted that they would not be giving regular coronavirus updates on Saturdays going forward. The announcement came after four straight days of 2,000+ cases being reported across the state.

In the past, Sundays have traditionally had low reporting numbers because of the weekend complicating testing and reporting efforts. But with the change to how LDH will report, Sunday's updates will combine data from Saturday's foregone updates, meaning they will likely be significantly larger than they have been in the past.

Technically, the 3,116 new cases reported Sunday is the highest single-day increase Louisiana has seen. But because Saturday had 0 new cases, that number is inflated.

In response to the rising number of cases and deaths, Gov. John Bel Edward put in new restrictions mandating masks for anybody in public and shutting down dine-in service for bars.

But it will be at least another week before the behavior changes from those restrictions, which went into effect on Monday, will show up in the data because of the length of COVID-19's incubation period.

