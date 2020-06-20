City health director gives update on New Orleans coronavirus clusters

Clusters of COVID-19 cases appear to have emerged from a large high school graduation party and from a large gathering outside the bars at Tigerland in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Health Department Director Jennifer Avegno will answer questions Saturday about recently discovered coronavirus clusters affecting city residents, including one traced back to a graduation party in Orleans Parish.

Her press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

According to a statement from the City of New Orleans, a cluster of new COVID-19 cases appears to have emerged from a large high school graduation party and from a large gathering outside the bars at Tigerland in Baton Rouge.

"The Department has received at least 100 reports of patrons and staff testing positive for COVID-19," the LDH confirmed.

Both clusters are affecting young New Orleans residents, according to Dr. Joseph Kanter with the LDH. In both cases, people were not wearing masks and were not social distancing.

The clusters were reported as the state sees an uptick in coronavirus cases overall, with more than 800 new confirmed cases reported Saturday.

In Louisiana, nearly 3,000 people have died from COVID-19.

