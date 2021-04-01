More people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Northshore than in April

The Louisiana Department of Health reported on Thursday that 238 patients were hospitalized in health region nine.

COVINGTON, La. — The number of patients hospitalized on the Northshore with COVID-19 has reached its highest level ever over the weekend, surpassing records set in April of last year.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported on Thursday that 238 patients were hospitalized in health region nine. That total shatters the previous record of 234 patients hospitalized on April 11 in the first weeks after the outbreak was first detected in the state.

Health region nine includes St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, Livingston, and St. Helena parishes.

As of Jan. 3, the number of patients hospitalized has increased to 244 patients at hospitals across those parishes.

Hospitalizations on the Northshore and across Louisiana have increased sharply after reaching their lowest points in late October.

As of Monday, the LDH reported that 1,891 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. The health department also reported an additional 1,190 new cases and 48 deaths linked to COVID-19.

In total, 322,181 cases have been reported and 7,585 people have died since the outbreak began in early March.

