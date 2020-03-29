NEW ORLEANS — Emily and Brennon Moses have been together for 7 years, so when the coronavirus outbreak forced them to postpone their March wedding ceremony, they were heart broken.

But ultimately, they decided to adapt the ceremony and tie the knot.

“Once COVID-19 began to spread throughout Louisiana, we were struck with cut hours at our jobs, our 5-year-old out of school & faced with the heartbreaking decision to postpone our wedding day that was originally involving 150+ of our close family and friends,” Emily said. “We prayed on it along with our families, and decided at the end of the day- we just wanted to be married!”

They went ahead with their big day, but cut the crowd down significantly with just 10 people in attendance, all practicing social distancing.

“A family member found a few masks and we thought it would serve as memorabilia to show our perseverance throughout this tough situation, and add some sunshine in these cloudy times,” Emily said. “We hope it can crack a smile to those who may be in our dilemma & to people who just need a little positivity.”

