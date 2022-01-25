COVID-19 cases declining among New Orleans public school students, teachers

The district says the drop in percent positivity shows that its COVID-19 safety measures are working.

NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools says the percentage of COVID-19 tests returning positive continues to decline as the Omicron variants surge in the state appears to be easing.

The school district tested more than 15,000 people last week which yielded a five percent positivity rate. That is a “significant drop” from the 13 percent positivity rates reported in early January. The district says the drop in percent positivity shows that its COVID-19 safety measures are working.

The district says there are 665 cases of COVID-19, with more than 560 of those cases among students. Another 1,058 individuals are in quarantine.

The deadline for all students ages five and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is Feb. 1.

“Being vaccinated not only protect you, but it protects your family, your schoolmates and your community,” NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis said. “The best thing you can do to fight this pandemic and keep everyone safe is to get your shots. Our schools are doing their part by hosting vaccination events to give students access to this life-saving care.”