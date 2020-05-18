NEW ORLEANS — Health officials say cases of the coronavirus disease are on the rise in Louisiana's Acadiana region, just days after the state eased into phase one of the reopening plan.

The Louisiana Department of Health says it is monitoring an increase in cases in Region 4 (Acadiana) due to "outbreaks at three worksites that are not open to the public."

"The Department is working with these sites to prevent further spread of this illness," a statement from the LDH said.

The LDH did not identify the names of the three worksites.

Latest COVID-19 Numbers:

Here are the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health as of Monday, May 18, 2020.

Deaths: 2,440 (+15)

Cases Reported: 34,709 (+277)

Patients in Hospitals: 1,031 (+12)

Patients on Ventilators: 118 (+7)

Presumed Recovered: 26,249 (Reported Weekly)

Jefferson and Orleans parishes reported no new deaths and 33 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Jefferson Parish has now reported 7,059 cases of the coronavirus disease, more than any other parish, since the outbreak was first discovered in early March.

