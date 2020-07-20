More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, but half are from 2-month backlog, state says

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Monday, July 20 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 91,706 (+3,186, with 1,582 from 5/18-7/13 backlog)
- Deaths: 3,462(+29)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,508 (+39)
- Patients on ventilators: 192 (+15)
- Recoveries: 53,288 (as of 7/14)
- Total tests performed: 1,102,924 (+33,620) (9.48% positive rate)
Coronavirus Latest
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.