coronavirus

More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, but half are from 2-month backlog, state says

About 1,600 of the newly reported coronavirus cases were from tests conducted between mid-May and last week, state health officials say Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Monday, July 20 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 91,706 (+3,186, with 1,582 from 5/18-7/13 backlog) 
  • Deaths: 3,462(+29)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1,508 (+39
  • Patients on ventilators: 192 (+15)
  • Recoveries: 53,288 (as of 7/14)
  • Total tests performed: 1,102,924 (+33,620) (9.48% positive rate)

SEE: Track COVID-19: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Map

