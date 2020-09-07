Another 1,800 COVID cases across La.; Hospitalizations and percent of positive tests increase

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Thursday, July 9 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 71,994 (+1,843)
- Deaths: 3,247 (+16)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,042 (20)
- Patients on ventilators: 110 (+5)
- Recoveries: 46,334 (as of Tuesday)
- Total tests performed: 880,140 (+14,403) (12.8% positive rate)
