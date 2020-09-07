x
coronavirus

Another 1,800 COVID cases across La.; Hospitalizations and percent of positive tests increase

Sixteen new deaths were reported Thursday, as hospitalizations for the virus once again increased following a slight improvement yesterday.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Thursday, July 9 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 71,994 (+1,843)
  • Deaths: 3,247 (+16)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1,042 (20)
  • Patients on ventilators: 110 (+5)
  • Recoveries: 46,334 (as of Tuesday)
  • Total tests performed: 880,140 (+14,403) (12.8% positive rate)

SEE: Track COVID-19: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Map

Coronavirus Latest:

CDC: Guidelines for reopening schools aren't being rewritten

1.3 million workers file for unemployment as layoffs remain historically high

Gov: Louisiana 'going in the wrong direction' in coronavirus fight

Bars may not survive New Orleans' newest round of restrictions, bar manager says

New Orleans to cut out bar seating; limit indoor gatherings to 25 people

