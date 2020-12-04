NEW ORLEANS — "It will be strange and hungering for many of us because we will not be able to receive communion," Archbishop Gregory Aymond said.

It's Easter Sunday, but it doesn't look like it outside.

"The streets are empty," Treme resident Gina Lesie said. "It's somber in a way."

With COVID-19, Families in the New Orleans area are celebrating Easter this year in an undoubtedly different way. Not heading to a church for mass, people are celebrating from home, over the web.

"It is impossible for us to go to communion," Aymond said. "So. we ask for spiritual communion as we ask Jesus to keep us close."

Up until several weeks ago, many catholic services were still occurring, but as of late, everything has been moved online. The same goes for different faiths across the region, including synagogues during Passover.

Feeling better after his bout with COVID-19, Aymond said Catholic services will return once health guidelines have been lifted.

"Please know my prayers are with you, and we anticipate, with great joy, you joining us in the family of faith," Aymond said.

Until then faith and family can still be celebrated virtually.

"I am going to have a family Zoom meeting," Lesie said. "We are going to have a zoom dinner."

