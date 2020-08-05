NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health has released its Friday update, showing that COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nearly 75 from yesterday's tally while new cases and deaths only increased slightly.

The LDH reported 19 new deaths, 203 new cases and 1,537 new tests performed Friday, small percentages of increase across each category. However, hospitalizations dropped by 73.

It's the second largest improvement to hospital capacity during the outbreak since April 18, when the amount decreased by nearly 100, five days after hospitalizations peaked at 2,134 on April 13.

The improvement has quickened in the past week since that peak. From April 24 - May 1, two weeks ago, the number only dropped by about 100. Since May 1, however, hospitalizations decreased by 240.

Patients in need of ventilators dropped slightly as well.

There are now 30,855 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, 2,154 deaths, 1,359 people in the hospital for the virus and 185 patients on ventilators.

202,304 tests have been performed, equally about 4% of Louisiana's population.

Latest Numbers:

2,154 deaths (up 19)

30,855 total cases (up 203)

1,359 patients in hospitals (down 73)

185 patients on ventilators (down 2)

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

20,316 presumed recoveries* Number not updated since May 2

202,304 tests performed (1,537)

The state passed the 200,000-mark on coronavirus tests performed on Thursday. Almost all of those tests have come from commercial labs.

Experts agree that testing is the critical piece of safely reopening the economy. After meeting with President Donald Trump last week, Gov. Edwards was OK'd to pursue 200,000 tests per month moving forward.

The milestone also comes as Orleans and Jefferson Parishes roll out widespread antibody testing to better assess how many people have been infected with COVID-19 in the metro area.

Tools

