COVID-19: Louisiana surpasses 50,000 cases, 3,000 deaths

Gov. Edwards is expected to make a decision about moving into Phase 3 today

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reached a grim milestone in the battle against the coronavirus as state leaders weigh whether or not to move into Phase 3.

According to the Louisiana Dept of Health, there have been more than 50,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana and more than 3,000 deaths caused by the virus.

Along with those numbers came a jump in hospitalizations, 41 more patients.

New presumptive recovery numbers came out Monday as well, with nearly 3,000 more patients having beaten the virus.

Below are the daily coronavirus statistics for Wednesday, June 22 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 50,239 (+461)

Deaths: 3,004 (+11)

Patients in hospitals: 630 (+41)

Patients on ventilators: 77 (+8)

Recoveries: 39,792 (+2,775) (updated on Mondays)

Total tests performed: 618,064 (+7,306)