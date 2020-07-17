COVID-19 patients at Ochsner hospitals have doubled in weeks, CEO says

Staffing at the hospitals has been a challenge as more patients arrive, Thomas said.

NEW ORLEANS — The amount of coronavirus patients being treated at Ochsner Health system hospitals has doubled in recent weeks, according to its president.

According to Ochsner CEO and president Warner Thomas, COVID-19 patients being treated in the health provider's facilities across the state reached a low of 50-60 about one month ago.

As of Thursday, however, there were at least 229 patients in Ochsner hospitals across all regions. Acadiana in the southwest has seen the biggest increase.

Staffing at the hospitals has been a challenge as more patients arrive, Thomas said.

Between treating coronavirus patients and emergency room and clinic visits getting back to normal, the hospitals have had to bring in temporary nurses from agencies to work.

Louisiana has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since shortly after entering Phase 2 of reopening in June.

On June 25, Thomas told WWL-TV their hospitals in the New Orleans metro area have been dealing with an increase in young COVID-19 patients.

Thomas said the percentage of total hospitalized patients 40 and younger has nearly doubled since the beginning of the outbreak.

"We’re seeing a younger population. If you go back to the beginning in March, about 25% were 40 and under. Today, it’s about 50%," Thomas said.

As of Thursday, July 17, there were more than 1,400 patients in the hospital for the virus -- the highest amount since mid-May.

The coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 3,350 Louisianans since the start of the outbreak in March.

Governor John Bel Edwards has introduced a state-wide mask mandate, restricted bars to pick-up only service and pushed back phase three reopening plans.

