COVID-19 Relief Package includes checks for most Americans, relief for music venues

NEW ORLEANS — A $900 billion pandemic relief package will likely soon be on the president's desk for final approval.

It would have stimulus money in the hands of most Americans by the new year.

“It’s been pretty tough, but I do feel like maybe we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," said Robert Mercurio, Co-Owner of Tipitina’s.

Crowds haven't filled live music venues like Tipitina’s since early March, but now relief could be coming for hard hit businesses like that thanks to a new stimulus package.

“We’re very hopeful the support will make it to us, but were not out of the woods yet," said Stanton Moore, Co-Owner of Tipitna’s.

Mercurio and Moore are also band members of Galactic.

They’ve been pushing to get the Save Our Stages Act passed.

It would support music venues and movie theaters. Sunday, lawmakers announced it would be included in the new relief package.

That means $15 billion could go toward grant programs to help these entertainment venues stay afloat.

“Not only for clubs, but I think for all the gig workers out there everyone who has been put out of work, it’s going to be huge,” Mercurio said.

It took nine months to reach a deal, but as early as Monday night, lawmakers are expected to approve the second stimulus bill that could put money in most American’s pockets by the new year.

Americans who make less than $75 thousand a year will receive $600 for each adult and dependent.

That means a family of four will get $2,400. The package also provides money for schools, COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution, small businesses, and struggling transit systems.

The bill includes rental assistance and extends the eviction moratorium.Plus, it offers $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits for the next two and a half months, starting next week.

“I just feel a little better knowing there is something like this about to be passed,” Mercurio said.