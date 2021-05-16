COVID-19 survivor returns home after lung transplant

"I would love them to know how much of a difference it made because we have a son who needs his dad," Birdy Lara said in tears.

HARVEY, Louisiana — After a full year fighting COVID-19 and all of the complications that came from it, a Harvey man is back home with a new set of lungs.

"Boy it sure feels good walking, that's for sure," Robert Lara said while holding his wife's hand walking in front of their home.

After a year-long health battle from the virus that nearly took his life, Lara is thankful to be home. His wife, Birdy, wasn't sure if she'd see him walk or breathe on his own again.

"Oh my God, I feel so good," Lara said.

He was hospitalized in May 2020 with COVID-19. He spent 85 days on a ventilator and couldn't walk when he left the hospital in September.

"I was paralyzed," he said.

Since then, he's been in Gainesville, Florida waiting on a lung transplant after the virus destroyed his.

"It was like 1:30 in the morning and the phone rings," Birdy Lara said.

That was March 28. It was the call they had been waiting and praying for. Lara was getting new lungs. They don't know anything about the donor but are grateful this priceless gift is giving Lara a second chance at life.

"I would love them to know how much of a difference it made because we have a son who needs his dad," Birdy Lara said in tears.

Now, after spending the last six months in Florida, the family finally returned home to Harvey on May 7.

"No place like home. I was missing home so bad," Lara said.

Over the last week, he's been filling his Louisiana food cravings and catching up with friends and family, including his parents he hasn't seen since he left

"His mom was crying of course," Birdy Lara said.

He's getting stronger every day.

"I don't want to stay inside the house," Lara said, eager to walk.

It's been a full year of hospital rooms, surgeries, rehab, and lots of praying. It's left them thankful for every step and every breath Lara takes.