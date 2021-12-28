Here's where to get a COVID-19 test in Louisiana

Some residents in the Greater New Orleans area say they waited hours hoping to get tested

NEW ORLEANS — As the COVID-19 Omicron variant surges through Louisiana, the demand to get tested for the virus is also spiking.

Some residents in the Greater New Orleans area say they waited hours hoping to get tested. Adding to the frustrations, several testing centers were closed for several days over the Christmas holiday.

Dr. Julio Figueroa, Chief of Infectious Diseases at LSU Health, says advice from medical leaders to test before, during, and after an event is getting harder to follow.

"Flying blind is not what we want. So, adequate testing is absolutely essential in order to get control of this," Dr. Figueroa said.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Walgreens Testing

The US Department of Health and Human Services, the Louisiana Department of Health, and Walgreens are partnered to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment at some Walgreens locations.

LDH-Walgreens locations offer COVID-19 testing at no cost to the patient, though insurance information may be requested. You will not be billed if your insurance denies coverage.

Testing is available to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing. Bring your personal ID to your appointment, as well as insurance information if you have it. Test results are available within 72 hours of test collection: by email if negative, or by email, and a phone call if positive.

Community Testing Sites

The Louisiana Department of Health has compiled a list of community testing sites across the state.