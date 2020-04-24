NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’ mobile COVID-19 testing campaign will move to the Marrero Community Center starting Tuesday, April 28.

The campaign brings walk-up testing to neighborhoods that have been heavily affected by the coronavirus disease, with the goal of identifying early cases and cases showing little, if any, symptoms.

Walk-up testing will be at the Marrero Community Center at 1861 Ames Boulevard between Tuesday, April 28 to Friday, May 1. Testing will be conducted between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily or until 250 tests have been taken, with a delayed start of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

To be eligible for testing, residents must be 18 years old or older, have been recently exposed to COVID-19 or recently had symptoms of the virus.

New Orleans’ Health Department partnered with LCMC Health and LSU Health Sciences Center to bring COVID testing to communities that for too long, didn’t have much access to health care.

“It should not matter where you live or what kind of transportation you get around. That shouldn’t determine your access to getting tested for this,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the head of the city’s Health Department.

“We’re encouraging anybody, who has had symptoms or has symptoms right now, or has been around somebody who has been known to have COVID to come and get tested, with no cost to them,” said Dr. John Heaton of LCMC Health.

Future dates and sites include:

May 4-6 First Grace Methodist @ Comiskey Park, Mid-City

Maty 7-9 Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans East

May 11-13 Orleans and Claiborne Avenues, Mid-City

May 14-16 Algiers, location TBD

May 18-20 Martin Luther King Elementary School, Lower 9th Ward

May 21-23 Original Morning Star FGBC, Desire

May 26-29 New Orleans East, location TBD

June 1-3 Woodmere Elementary, Westbank

